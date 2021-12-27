Thousands queue outside cinemas as 'Star Wars fever' hits UK in 1977

Huge crowds flocked to the UK's cinemas on this day in 1977, as the first Star Wars film was released in Britain, having taken America by storm.The long-awaited sci-fi epic beat the 1976 blockbuster Jaws when it grossed $156m (£108m) at the box office.
In the first 'Star Wars Christmas', thousands braved the cold festive weather to buy non-reserved tickets, with many cinemas being booked up to see the film until the following March.Star Wars went on to become an international movie franchise phenomenon, with follow-ups The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi being released shortly after, followed by the first of three prequels in 1999.