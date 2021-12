2021 Rewind | Biggest Hits & Flop Movies | Thalaivii, Shershaah, Bunty Babli 2 & More | Did You Know

Year 2021 saw a ray of hope for filmmakers as they released their film post Covid 19 lockdown.

Some on OTT platform and some in cinema halls.

We take a look at the movies that did well and those films that failed miserably.