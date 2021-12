Rakesh Tikait comments on PM in reaction to Narendra Singh Tomar's remarks | Oneindia News

Yesterday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers do not want an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that they do not want to tarnish his image abroad.

