Chandigarh civic polls: AAP wins 14 seats out of 35, BJP wins 12 | Oneindia News
Today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made an impressive debut in Chandigarh, after winning the most number of seats in the city municipal elections and pushing the BJP to second place.

