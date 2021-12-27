Chandigarh civic polls: AAP wins 14 seats out of 35, BJP wins 12 | Oneindia News

Today, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made an impressive debut in Chandigarh, after winning the most number of seats in the city municipal elections and pushing the BJP to second place.
#AAP #ChandigarhCivicPolls #BJP
The AAP has had a great debut in the Chandigarh municipal corporation election where it has won 8 seats so far and has also managed..