Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to reunite on screen?

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who turned 56 on Monday, has teased that he might share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan after their cameo appearances in each other's upcoming films 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan'.

#salmankhan #bajrangibhaijaansequel #bajrangibhaijaan2 #happybirthday #salmankhanbirthdaycelebration #salmankhanbirthdayparty #salman, #happybirthdaysalman