Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from all sides for the superstar on social media.
#salmankhanbirthday #katrinakaif
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from all sides for the superstar on social media.
#salmankhanbirthday #katrinakaif
Taking to her Instagram Story, Katrina posted a monochrome picture of Salman. Further, she penned, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest..
Katrina Kaif chooses a big superstar over Salman Khan to work after marriage. Who's this big superstar other than Salman Khan?..