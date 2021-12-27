South Africa Enters Week of Mourning After Death of Desmond Tutu

The death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was announced on Dec.

26.

The anti-apartheid icon was 90.

Tutu will lay in state for two days before his Jan.

1 funeral.

World leaders reacted to the news of his death.

[Tutu was a man of] extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, via 'The Guardian'.

A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere, Barack Obama, Former U.S. President, via 'The Guardian'.

Citizens of South Africa also expressed their grief in reaction to the news.

We are liberated due to him.

If it was not for him, probably we would have been lost as a country.

He was just good, Miriam Mokwadi, Mourner, via 'The Guardian'.

I was very emotional this morning when I heard that he’d passed away.

I thank God that he has been there for us, Brent Goliath, Mourner, via 'The Guardian'.

We looked up to him as the adviser to everyone in the country, especially our politicians, Daphney Ramakgopa, Mourner, via 'The Guardian'.

Tutu worked tirelessly for decades in South Africa for justice and the dismantling of apartheid.

[His death is] another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, via 'The Guardian'.

Tutu's work intersected with a host of issues, including assisted dying, political integrity and church doctrine concerning homosexuality.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984