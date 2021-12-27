Things That Happen to Your Hair as You Grow Older

As we get older, our hair goes through a number of changes.

Like everything else in aging, your hair suffers the consequences, Dr. Erika Schwartz, Evolved Science, via 'The New York Times'.

One change is the loss of melanin, the molecule responsible for the color in hair.

Thick, shiny hair is a hallmark of youth.

, Dr. Erika Schwartz, Evolved Science, via 'The New York Times'.

How quickly a person's hair loses color has to do with genetics and the extent to which hairline recedes.

Most people's hair also goes through "telogen,".

The phase in which hair growth slows significantly.

I tell my patients they aren’t imagining it — hair really does spend less time in the growth phase as we get older, Dr. Dendy Engelman, Dermatologist, via 'The New York Times'.

In addition, hair follicles undergo changes that can result in thinner hair, also known as "miniaturization.".

Think of your scalp like parched earth — when it is dehydrated, hairs become less rooted, Jeni Thomas, Procter & Gamble, via 'The New York Times'.

Both men and women also experience a decrease in sebum production, which is what makes hair shiny.

Experts say that if you choose to combat these changes to your hair, make sure to update and maintain your new routines.

A lot of women have figured out what worked from them in their 30s, but then they’re hit with changes in their 40s and need to figure it out again, Debra Lin, Better Not Younger, via 'The New York Times'.

You can’t just do something and stop.

You have to keep it up if you want to maintain your results, Dr. Gary Linkov, Plastic Surgeon, via 'The New York Times'