Omicron and Weather Cause Thousands of Holiday Flight Cancellations

NBC News reports the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant has thrown a wrench in many travel plans this holiday season.

Airline companies around the globe saw nearly 10,000 flights canceled during the holiday weekend.

Cancellations were experienced by a slew of airlines, including Delta, United and JetBlue.

Between Dec.

24 and Dec.

26 alone, airlines had canceled nearly 8,000 flights.

Several airline companies blamed the spread of the Omicron variant for the difficult travel weekend.

We have seen an increasing number of sick calls from Omicron.

, JetBlue, via statement.

Of 4,155 scheduled flights on Dec.

26, Delta Air Lines had nixed 161 and forecasted nearly 40 more cancellations.

Despite our best efforts, we’ve had to cancel a number of flights, and additional flight cancellations and other delays remain a possibility.

, Delta Air Lines, via statement.

Attempting to return home after spending the holidays with their loved ones, travelers face almost 2,000 more flight cancellations for Dec.

27.

According to NBC News, at least 629 of those flights were scheduled to fly into or out of the United States.

.

