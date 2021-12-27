‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is First Pandemic-Era Film To Make $1 Billion

The news was announced by the movie's film studio, Sony, on Dec.

26.

Just 12 days after being released, Marvel's latest flick surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.

As of Dec.

27, it has garnered $1.05 billion globally so far.

The last film to hit the $1 billion mark was 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in December 2019.

'No Way Home' also secured the second-largest domestic opening of all time with $260 million.

What this represents is quite mind-boggling, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, to CNN Business.

These numbers would be very impressive in the pre-pandemic era, but for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to sprint to a billion dollars in this marketplace is really hard to wrap your mind around, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, to CNN Business.

The monumental achievement of 'No Way Home' hitting this number cannot be overstated for this industry right now, Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, to CNN Business.

