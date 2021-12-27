10 Ways to Improve Your Life in Quarantine

1.

Get earplugs, a sleep mask or both to improve rest.

2.

Buy a Roku Ultra for nearly endless TV or movie streaming.

3.

A popcorn machine will make you feel like you are at the movies.

4.

Use wireless headphones for work and entertainment.

5.

Purchase helpful appliances, such as an Instant Pot, to make meal preparation easier.

6.

Keep your facial hair under control with a beard trimmer.

7.

A one-step hair dryer will help with follicle care.

8.

Get a printer for at-home work needs.

9.

A robot vacuum can assist with cleaning.

10.

Use tube squeezers to maximize every last ounce of products, such as toothpaste or lotion