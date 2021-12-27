Jean-Marc Vallée, 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director, Dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director, Dead at 58.

The death of the acclaimed Canadian director was announced on Dec.

26.

According to a representative, Vallée's death was sudden, occurring at his cabin near Quebec City.

Vallée's film, 'Dallas Buyers Club,' was nominated for several Oscars.

Vallée's film, 'Dallas Buyers Club,' was nominated for several Oscars.

The film landed Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

The film landed Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

In addition to his film work.

Vallée was well known for his work in television.

He won a best director Emmy award for the HBO series 'Big Little Lies.'.

The series was originated by Reese Witherspoon's production company.

And starred Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

And starred Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

And starred Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

Vallée was known for often shooting with natural light, .

As well as for placing a great deal of trust in the actors who worked in the projects he helmed.

[The actors] can move anywhere they want, Jean-Marc Vallée, via NBC News.

It’s giving the importance to storytelling, emotion, characters.

I try not to interfere too much.

I don’t need to cut performances.

, Jean-Marc Vallée, via NBC News.

Often, the cinematographer and I were like, ‘This location sucks.

It’s not very nice.

But, hey, that’s life, Jean-Marc Vallée, via NBC News.

Vallée received the DGA award twice for his work on 'Big Little Lies' and 'Sharp Objects.'