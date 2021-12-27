Private Sector Vaccine Mandate , Underway in New York City.
'The New York Times' reports Mayor Bill de Blasio implemented a vaccine mandate for all private sector businesses in New York City on Dec.
27.
All New York City employers now must verify employees have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
I am 110 percent convinced this was the right thing to do.
, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times'.
Our best defense is to get everyone vaccinated and mandates have worked.
, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times'.
As de Blasio enters his last week in office, it is unclear whether Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans on continuing the mandate.
Thus far, Adams hasn't had much to say on the topic.
The mayor-elect will make announcements on his administration’s Covid policy this week.
, Evan Thies, spokesman for Eric Adams, via 'The New York Times'.
As of Dec.
27, 80.5% of New York citizens have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
'The New York Times' reports nearly 72% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
