Private Sector Vaccine Mandate Underway in New York City

'The New York Times' reports Mayor Bill de Blasio implemented a vaccine mandate for all private sector businesses in New York City on Dec.

27.

All New York City employers now must verify employees have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

I am 110 percent convinced this was the right thing to do.

, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times'.

Our best defense is to get everyone vaccinated and mandates have worked.

, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times'.

As de Blasio enters his last week in office, it is unclear whether Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans on continuing the mandate.

Thus far, Adams hasn't had much to say on the topic.

The mayor-elect will make announcements on his administration’s Covid policy this week.

, Evan Thies, spokesman for Eric Adams, via 'The New York Times'.

As of Dec.

27, 80.5% of New York citizens have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

'The New York Times' reports nearly 72% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

