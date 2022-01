A new perspective on the journey to net-zero | Amina J. Mohammed

Climate action can be a vehicle to deliver dignity, opportunity and equality for all.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J.

Mohammed invites us to reimagine what the journey to net-zero could look like if we invest in people's climate efforts while prioritizing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals -- a blueprint of interlinked global goals to protect humanity and our warming planet.

"It's time to make some serious noise to transform our world," she says.