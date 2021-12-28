Keegan: Be cautious but try to enjoy yourself

Health Minister, Gillian Keegan, has said people should be cautious but enjoy themselves at NYE celebrations.
Report by Browna.
Gillian Keegan's comments come as England reports another record 117,093 Covid cases.
People should take a rapid test before going out for new year's eve, Gillian Keegan says.