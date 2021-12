Vikram Misri appointed deputy National Security Advisor worked with PM Modi briefly | Oneindia News

The Indian government has named Vikram Misri as the next Deputy National Security Advisor, he will succeed Pankaj Saran, who was ex- Indian envoy to Russia and Bangladesh.

Saran’s tenure will be over on December 31st, 2021.

