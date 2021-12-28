Omicron Variant Causes Uptick in Admissions at Children's Hospitals

Omicron Variant Causes Uptick , in Admissions at Children's Hospitals.

Officials say COVID-19 infections among children are rising drastically in the United States.

CNN reports that on average, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in the United States in the last week.

Many expect infections to rise further as the holiday season comes to an end.

I think we are going to see more numbers now than we have ever seen.

, Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care, via CNN.

According to CNN, health officials are bracing for the worst.

Cases are continuing to rise between Christmas gatherings and we're going to continue to see more numbers this week from that.

, Dr. Stanley Spinner, chief medical officer at Texas Children's Pediatrics & Urgent Care, via CNN.

Pediatricians across the United States say they expect January to be a busy month for COVID-19 infections.

It's almost like you can see the train coming down the track and you're just hoping it doesn't go off the rails.

, Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, via CNN.

When infected with Omicron, officials say children are mostly showing mild symptoms. Though children aren't as sick as when infected by previous variants, officials say there are many more symptomatic cases among kids with Omicron.

On the last wave, we were impressed by like 80 positives a day and we've had almost 200 positives on some days.

, Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN.

On the last wave, we were impressed by like 80 positives a day and we've had almost 200 positives on some days.

, Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN.

It's just very, very contagious.

, Dr. Roberta DeBiasi, infectious diseases chief at Children's National Hospital, via CNN