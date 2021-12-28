Māori woman makes history anchoring mainstream news broadcast
Oriini Kaipara has made history after stepping in to anchor for Newshub Live at 6pm, a mainstream New Zealand news broadcast.Kaipara is the first Māori woman with a moko kauae to present primetime news.She first caught attention in 2019 for anchoring TVNZ 1's midday news bulletin — which was the first time someone on mainstream news bore a moko kauae.A moko kauae is a chin tattoo that represents the service and leadership a woman has provided her whānau (extended family) and her community.Kaipara's ultimate goal is to permanently host the 6 p.m.

News on Discovery-owned network Three.

Her current role is presenting at Newshub Live at 4.30pm.Kaipara is bilingual and of Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangitihi descent.She previously worked as a documentary filmmaker but is more aware of her cultural impact of being in front of a national audience with her moko kauae.Kaipara mentioned that her correct pronunciation of Māori place names and leading with the Māori name first has gotten a lot of positive feedback from viewers who finally feel seen