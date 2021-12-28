NBA Alters COVID-19 Protocols for Vaccinated Players

NBA Alters COVID-19 Protocols , for Vaccinated Players.

NBA Alters COVID-19 Protocols , for Vaccinated Players.

'The Guardian' reports the NBA has made some drastic changes to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Players who received a positive test will now be able to return to the court more quickly.

Players who received a positive test will now be able to return to the court more quickly.

According to 'The Guardian,' quarantines for players may now be shortened to six days, provided they are not symptomatic.

Experts say this change aligns with a recent update in the CDC's policy that lowers isolation restrictions from ten days to five.

NBA officials say the change “reflects analysis of testing data that the league and its infectious disease experts... have gathered throughout the pandemic.” .

The updated protocols have been endorsed by the National Basketball Players Association.

In recent days, coronavirus cases have exploded in the NBA.

In recent days, coronavirus cases have exploded in the NBA.

As of December 27, 120 NBA players were in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

This is despite 97% of NBA players being vaccinated and 65% of those receiving a booster dose.

This is despite 97% of NBA players being vaccinated and 65% of those receiving a booster dose.

In the league, everyone’s kind of going through the same thing.

, Kevin Young, assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, via 'The Guardian'.

We had a slogan going back to last year – navigating uncertainty – and here we are.

, Kevin Young, assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, via 'The Guardian'