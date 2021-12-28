Riot Games To Pay $100 Million To Settle Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

The settlement pertains to a 2018 class action lawsuit brought by former and current female employees.

In addition to harassment, the suit details an , “unwritten policy and practice of preferring men to women in the hiring, promotion, and compensation of its employees.”.

Approximately 1,065 female employees and 1,300 female contractors are covered in the suit.

At least $80 million will be paid to those involved, while about $20 million will cover legal fees.

This is a great day for the women of Riot Games — and for women at all video game and tech companies — who deserve a workplace that is free of harassment and discrimination, Genie Harrison, attorney for plaintiffs, via statement.

We appreciate Riot’s introspection and work since 2018 toward becoming a more diverse and inclusive company, its willingness to take responsibility for its past, and its commitment to fairness and equality in the future, Genie Harrison, attorney for plaintiffs, via statement.

Riot Games said it hopes the deal , “properly acknowledges those who had negative experiences at Riot and demonstrates our desire to lead by example in bringing more accountability and equality to the games industry.”.

