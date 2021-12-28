Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Here's how to turn yourself into a giant Roblox avatar on TikTok

A new TikTok effect has people transforming into their favorite Roblox avatars.Roblox is an online gaming platform where each player is given a customizable avatar.a TikToker has created a new filter that instantly turns people into Roblox avatars.

It's the latest effect on the app to cause a craze.1.

Go to the "Discover" tab on TikTok.2.

Enter "material gwooorl" in the search bar.3.

Find the filter created by @lednique and hit the pink record button.4.

Face the camera and the filter should work automatically.5.

Record your video."Thank you to whoever made this filter, now I can dance as my avatar," @mxddsie said as a Roblox with pigtails and a pink outfit