Here's how to turn yourself into a giant Roblox avatar on TikTok

A new TikTok effect has people transforming into their favorite Roblox avatars.Roblox is an online gaming platform where each player is given a customizable avatar.a TikToker has created a new filter that instantly turns people into Roblox avatars.
It's the latest effect on the app to cause a craze.1.
Go to the "Discover" tab on TikTok.2.
Enter "material gwooorl" in the search bar.3.
Find the filter created by @lednique and hit the pink record button.4.
Face the camera and the filter should work automatically.5.
Record your video."Thank you to whoever made this filter, now I can dance as my avatar," @mxddsie said as a Roblox with pigtails and a pink outfit