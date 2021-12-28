Who is Katie Mills, JoJo Siwa's rumored new girlfriend?

Who is Katie Mills, JoJo Siwa's rumored new girlfriend?.Rumor has it JoJo Siwa has a new girlfriend.

And internet sleuths are determined to find out.Fans are convinced Siwa is dating the influencer Katie Mills.The alleged new couple have been spotted in public together and on each other's TikTok feed.Mills is an influencer with over 198,000 TikTok followers.After coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in early 2021, Siwa revealed she was in a relationship with Kylie Prew.Then in November, Siwa confirmed she and Prew had parted ways.In December, Mills and Siwa began appearing in each other's TikTok videos.While they have not confirmed the relationship, fans have started sleuthing out clues to prove Siwa and Mills are an item