How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You by Their Body Language

How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You by Their Body Language.

Some people are so good at deception that you feel it’s impossible to distinguish between what is false and what is true.

.

Thankfully, these seven body language signs can help you tell if someone is lying to you.

.

1.

Their eyes are darting back and forth or they’re looking away from you at key moments in the conversation.

2.

Filler words such as “umm,” “like” and “uh” can indicate they don’t actually know what they’re talking about.

3.

Taking an unusually long pause after you ask them something they should know the answer to.

4.

Experiencing excessive sweating on the forehead or excessive dryness of the mouth.

.

5.

Fidgeting or becoming itchy all of a sudden without an apparent cause.

.

6.

Repeating words or phrases that they’ve already said and stammering.

7.

Fake smiling.

You can tell the difference because a person’s eyes will wrinkle when they’re really smiling