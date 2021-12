‘The Music Man’ Is Canceled After Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19

‘The Music Man’ Is Canceled , After Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Jackman took to Twitter on Dec.

28 to share his diagnosis.

I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID, Hugh Jackman, via Twitter.

My symptoms are like a cold.

I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine.

And I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP.

And as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage, heading to River City, Hugh Jackman, via Twitter.

Representatives told 'Entertainment Weekly' that shows have been canceled through Jan.

1.

.

Jackman won't return until at least Jan.

6, .

Jackman won't return until at least Jan.

But tickets can be refunded or exchanged.

