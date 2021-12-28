NYC Schools To Reopen With Increased COVID-19 Testing

On Dec.

28, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced schools will reopen on Jan.

3 despite a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Everyone talks about the needs of our kids.

Their health needs, physical health, mental health, nutrition needs, their social development.

These are academic needs.

Schools need to be open, Bill de Blasio, NYC Mayor, via 'The Hill'.

De Blasio also said schools would be doubling COVID-19 testing regardless of vaccination status.

New York Gov.

Kathy Hochul expressed support for the plan.

It is so important that we get our kids back to school as soon as this winter break is over.

We all have such a strong public interest, Kathy Hochul, NY Gov., via 'The Hill'.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams also voiced his support for schools to remain open.

Your children are safer in school.

The numbers speak for themselves and we are united to make sure that they will continue to be safe, Eric Adams, NYC Mayor-elect, via 'The Hill'.

'The Hill' reports that if a student tests positive for COVID-19 at school, all students will be sent home with at-home test kits that day.

Over the course of seven days, students will be sent home with two test kits.

Each student must test negative and be asymptomatic before returning to school