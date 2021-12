Puppy that went missing on Christmas reunited with Massachusetts family Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:37s 29 Dec 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Puppy that went missing on Christmas reunited with Massachusetts family The 4-month-old golden retriever who ran off after being spooked by another dog has been returned to her owners.

