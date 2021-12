Manchester police introduce comfort pony as newest member of New Hampshire department

UP CELTICS FANS.JESSICA: MEET EDE, THE NEWESTADDITION TO THE MANCHESTERPOLICE DEPARTMENT.THE 20-YEAR-OLD SHETLAND IS NOWA COMFORT PONY IN THEDEPARTMENT'S MOUNTED UNIT.THEY SAY WITH HIS FRIENDLYDEMEAN ANDOR EASY-GOINGATTITUDE, EDDIE IS ALL ABOUTMEETING AND GREETING PEOPLE.BE SURE TO SAY HELLO IF YOU SEEHIM.ERIKA: HE'S V