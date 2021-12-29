John Madden, Legendary NFL Announcer, Dead at 85

The Associated Press reports that the NFL coach and broadcasting legend died Tuesday morning.

The NFL said Madden's death was unexpected.

Madden was an icon of the sport.

He rose to fame as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, leading the team to win Super Bowl XI.

He finished his career with a 103-32-7 record.

After retiring early at the age of 42, Madden became one of the greatest commentators of all time.

His personality and catchphrases like "Boom" showcased his love of the game.

Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

The 'Madden' series is one of the best-selling video game franchises.

Nobody loved football more than Coach.

He was football.

He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, via statement.

There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, via statement