Karan Johar's Indirect Dig At Kartik? | Gives Shocking Statement On Newcomers Demanding Crores

In an interview, filmmaker Karan Johar talked in length about how newcomers and technicians are raising their fees for a movie even during the pandemic.

Fans wonder if the filmmaker is hinting at Kartik Aaryan indirectly?.

Have a look at the video to know more in details.