This Entrepreneur is Trying to Disrupt the Way We Give

The founder and CEO of CharityPops NFT talks about how his company gives back to charities and how his platform got acquired in under 60 days.
The founder and CEO of CharityPops NFT talks about how his company gives back to charities and how his platform got acquired in under 60 days.
Childcare needs a transformation -- but rather than investing billions in new buildings and schools, what if we could unlock the..
Kindness can go a long way when it comes to reshaping a business. Having saved a fashion company from the brink of bankruptcy,..