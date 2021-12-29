Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver officially divorce after announcing split in 2011

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's marriage is officially over - more than a decade after they announced their split.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's marriage is officially over - more than a decade after they announced their split.
A sitting judge entered the divorce into the court system Tuesday morning at L.A. Superior Court after a private judge signed off..
The former flames tied the knot in 1986 and share four children together: Katherine, Christopher, Patrick and Christina.