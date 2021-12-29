Biden, Obama and Others Pay Respects to Late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid

The death of the former Democratic senator from Nevada was announced late on the night of Dec.

29.

.

He was 82 and had been battling pancreatic cancer for years.

President Joe Biden referred to Reid as one of the all-time great U.S. senators.

If Harry said he would do something, he did it.

If he gave you his word, you could bank on it.

That's how he got things done for the good of the country for decades, President Joe Biden, Statement, via Fox News.

A boxer, he never gave up a fight—whether in politics or even against cancer, President Joe Biden, Statement, via Fox News.

Harry looked at the challenges of the world and believed it was within our capacity to do good, to do right, and to do our part of perfecting the Union we all love, President Joe Biden, Statement, via Fox News.

Former President Obama released a letter he had written to Reid when his health took a turn.

You were a great leader in the Senate, and early on you were more generous to me than I had any right to expect, Former President Barack Obama, Released Letter, via Fox News.

I wouldn’t have been president had it not been for your encouragement and support, and I wouldn’t have got most of what I got done without your skill and determination, Former President Barack Obama, Released Letter, via Fox News.

Former President Bill Clinton described Reid as "one of the most effective Senate leaders our country has ever known.".

He was a canny and tough negotiator who was never afraid to make an unpopular decision if it meant getting something done that was right for the country, Former President Bill Clinton, Statement, via Fox News.

[I] will always be grateful for the opportunities I had to work with him as president, Former President Bill Clinton, Statement, via Fox News.

Current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that Reid was "one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met.".

[Reid] came from humble origins, but he never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor and the middle class, Sen.

Chuck Schumer, Majority Leader, Statement, via Fox News