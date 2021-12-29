Restorative Yoga: Back Flexibility - Class 8

In this eighth and final class in our restorative yoga series, our instructor Rita Murjani leads you through 40 minutes of beginner-friendly poses for pushing flexibility in your back — incorporating downward dog (adhomukha śvānāsana), crescent lunge (añjaneyāsana), and lizard pose (saratāsana).

Rita Murjani teaches at SkyTing Yoga and Equinox in NYC and is the Head of Mindfulness + Strategy at Aduri, a mindful living brand.

Inspired by Katonah Yoga® and her Indian heritage, she left her work in investment banking to become a leader in the yoga and mental wellbeing space.

*The Sanskrit translations featured in this video have been verified by Priya Patel from Brown University, however usage of these terms can vary across the global yoga community.