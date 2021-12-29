These Are the Telltale Signs You’re Ready to Quit Your Job

These Are the Telltale Signs You’re Ready to Quit Your Job.

If bad days are becoming a pattern at work, then it might be time to consider if you're gaining anything from your job.

.

Here are nine telltale signs that you’re ready to hand in your resignation.

.

1.

You’re being undervalued and underpaid.

2.

Your workplace pushes burnout culture, A.K.A.

Having to be available 24/7 with little tolerance for breaks.

.

3.

You have to engage in numbing behaviors after work to survive the next day.

.

4.

You’re experiencing physical symptoms of stress, such as sleep issues and stomach aches.

.

5.

You dread going into the office, sometimes to the point of tears.

.

6.

You don’t feel comfortable being yourself at work.

.

7.

You’re bored with the work you’re doing and feel unmotivated.

.

8.

You spend more time thinking about new career directions than your actual job.

.

9.

You feel a sense of uneasiness when you think about every aspect of your job.