Here's what the abbreviation SMT means

The term "smt" has a different connotation in different contexts and even in different fandoms.Sometimes it's an abbreviation and other times it's an acronym.This is what "smt" means all over the web.Usually, if someone writes "smt" in a caption or comment, they're abbreviating the word "something" .However, if the letters are uppercase, as in SMT, like an acronym the meaning could be different.SMT often means "sucking my teeth." It's a way of expressing the gesture of frustration in a text post.On Instagram, SMT stands for "send me this." Anime fans may however recognize SMT as shorthand for the video game series Shin Megami Tensei.Meanwhile, K-Pop fans will know SMT as the nickname of the pop group SM Town