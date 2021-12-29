How John Madden Became the Biggest Name in Video Games

John Madden, the colorful NFL personality and legendary football coach, has died, but his name will live on due to one of the gaming world's most popular franchises.

John Madden has been the namesake of the 'Madden NFL' franchise for over three decades.

Continuously, the 'Madden NFL' franchise is among the world's top-selling sports simulations.

It is the most successful pro football video game in history.

Before the game's release in 1988, Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins reportedly first offered the cover star role to NFL quarterback Joe Montana.

Initially titled 'John Madden Football,' it was released five consecutive years before the NFL allowed the game to use official team names and rosters.

Madden's face graced the cover of each iteration of the game until 2000 when developers began featuring notable NFL players.

Now a multibillion-dollar franchise, 'Madden NFL' has sold over 130 million copies.

In a statement, Electronic Arts said they had lost a "hero." .

John Madden was synonymous with the sport of football for more than 50 years.

His knowledge of the game was second only to his love for it.

