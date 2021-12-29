Celebrity Engagements of 2021.
Celebrity Engagements of 2021.
Here are some of the most high-profile engagements that took place this year.
Here are some of the most high-profile engagements that took place this year.
Here are some of the most high-profile engagements that took place this year.
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker.
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer.
Kal Penn & Josh.
Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant.
Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas.
Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto.
Eric Stonestreet & Lindsay Schweitzer.
Bubba Wallace & Amanda Carter.
Frankie Grande & Hale Leon.
Aziz Ansari and Serena Skov Campbell.
Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K.
Kat Dennings & Andrew W.K.
Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley.
Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley.
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum.
Adam Rippon & Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari