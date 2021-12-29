T-Pain Fans Express Shock Over Recent Napster Tweet

On Dec.

28, T-Pain shared a tweet in which he breaks down how many song streams it takes on various music streaming services... ... for a music artist to earn a single dollar.

The chart revealed that Napster requires the fewest streams (53) for artists to earn a dollar.

Napster gained notoriety in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a platform from which music lovers could illegally download music for free.

The company is often credited with the shift from analog to digital music.

T-Pain fans expressed shock over the fact that Napster still exists more than the fact the company now provides artists with the largest payouts.

Some referred to the present existence of Napster as a "damn plot twist.".

Other tweets stated that it was interesting "to see @napster go from villain to the hero of this story.".

Napster: from the music industry's bad guys in the 2000's to paying artists more than any other streaming service in 2021.., @sportzstewcom, Twitter.

Others attempted to explain to Gen Zers that using Napster meant it often "took ALL NIGHT to download a few songs.".

Napster is the #GenX equivalent of walking to school uphill both ways, @JenniferKorey, Twitter.

#90sEphemera began to trend with a number of fans promoting 90s nostalgia.

Napster is trending and I’m ready to party like it’s 1999, @emily_tweets, Twitter