Did COVID Ruin Your New Year's Plans? Celebrate at Home and Have Fun Doing It

2022 will soon be upon us.

As Omicron sweeps the nation, many of us have had plans canceled or have opted to avoid the anxiety.

Here are a few fun ways to celebrate new beginnings at home this year:.

Make a Scrapbook.

Record your favorite memories in a creative and fun way by assembling a scrapbook for 2021.

For added fun, have members of your family or friends have a page to record their fondest memories of you.

Create a Time Capsule.

2021 was full of ups and downs.

What better way to recall all of our memories than a time capsule?.

Buy mason jars for you and your loved ones, fill them up with letters and other 2021 associated objects.

Bury the time capsule in your backyard, and dig it up next year.

Board Games.

What better way to end a bittersweet year than with some honest fun and competition?.

Pick a handful of board games that don't last more than an hour to play.

Start the festivities at 6 p.m.

And begin a new board game each hour until midnight.

Stay Safe in 2022!