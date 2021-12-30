SHOCKING! Arjun, Anshula, Rhea & Her Husband Covid 19 Positive
SHOCKING! Arjun, Anshula, Rhea & Her Husband Covid 19 Positive

Covid- 19 Scare in the Kapoor Family: As per reports, Covid has hit Arjun Kapoor for the second time, Anushla Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her hubby Karan Boolani test positive.

Watch the story.