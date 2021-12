Labour: Govt needs to do more to tackle anti-vaxxers misinformation

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell says the government needs to do more to tackle misinformation surrounding Covid vaccinations online following the "despicable" behaviour from anti-vaxxers which saw them storm a testing centre in Milton Keynes.

Report by Alibhaiz.

