NHS cannot afford to lose single nurse, trade union says

Royal College of Nursing has warned the NHS cannot afford to lose a single nurse after its report found 57% of nursing staff were considering or planning on leaving their current post due to the ongoing pressures of the Covid pandemic.

General Secretary Pat Cullen added she was concerned how an "exhausted" workforce were going to manage the new hubs set to be opened in eight hospitals in England amidst rising Covid infections.

Report by Alibhaiz.

