Emma Watson: So haderte sie mit ihrer Rolle in 'Harry Potter'

"Ich hatte Angst", erzählt Emma Watson im neuen "Harry Potter"-Special.
Es stand wohl nicht immer fest, dass sie ans Set zurückkehren würde.
The Hermione Granger actress and Ron Weasley star have spoken out after they struggled with fame.
Emma Watson says she felt "quite overwhelmed" before reuniting with members of the original cast of the Harry Potter movies for a..