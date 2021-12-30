Virat Kohli led team India defeats South Africa by 113 runs, first test win at Centurion | Oneindia

Virat Kohli led India defeated South Africa by 113 runs to claim their first-ever test victory at the centurion and also took a 1-0 lead in the 3 match test series.
India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test to become the first Asian team to win a Test at Centurion.