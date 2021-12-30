8 Mouthwatering Facts About Bacon (National Bacon Day)

8 Mouthwatering Facts About Bacon.

Whether you fry it up in the morning or prefer it as a candle scent, bacon is universally loved for its delicious taste and smell.

In honor of National Bacon Day on Dec.

30, here are eight mouthwatering facts about bacon.

1.

Bacon is one of the world's oldest processed meats, dating back to 1500 BCE.

2.

In ancient Rome, bacon was called "petaso" and was traditionally eaten with figs, pepper sauce and wine.

3.

John Harris opened the first bacon factory in 1770 in Wiltshire, England.

4.

The phrase "bringing home the bacon" originated in 12th century England, when churches rewarded husbands with bacon for having an argument-free marriage.

5.

During Word War II, rendered bacon fat was used to create glycerin, which in turn was used to create bombs and gunpowder.

6.

The 1992 Hardee's Frisco Burger revitalized the popularity of bacon and set the stage for future bacon-ized burgers.

7.

The average American consumes upwards of 18 pounds of bacon annually.

8.

Camp Bacon is a five-day camp held every year in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

It features speakers, cooking classes and other bacon-related activities.