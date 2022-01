Happy Birthday, LeBron James!

LeBron Raymone James turns 36 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the professional basketball player.

1.

James was the youngest player to be a No.

1 draft pick in the NBA when he was 18.

2.

He was on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ when he was a high school junior.

3.

James is left-handed but shoots with his right hand.

4.

He also played football in high school.

5.

James has scored over 30,000 points in his career.

