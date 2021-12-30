Dwayne Johnson hits out at Vin Diesel's 'manipulation' as he snubs Fast and Furious 10 offer
Dwayne Johnson has declined Vin Diesel's public offer to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, and he has hit out at his former co-star's Instagram invitation, insisting that was "an example of his manipulation".