PM Modi’s New year gift to Uttarakhand, projects worth 17,500 crore inaugurated| Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 23 projects worth 17,500 crore rupee in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday, dubbing it a New year's gift to the state.
#PMModi #Mumbai #China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 23 projects worth 17,500 crore rupee in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday, dubbing it a New year's gift to the state.
#PMModi #Mumbai #China
PM Modi inaugurated 3 mega projects in the East UP nerve cente of Gorakhpur today. This comes just ahead of Assembly elections in..
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around ₹18,000 crore in poll-bound Uttarakhand on..