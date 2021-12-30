PM Modi’s New year gift to Uttarakhand, projects worth 17,500 crore inaugurated| Oneindia News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 23 projects worth 17,500 crore rupee in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday, dubbing it a New year's gift to the state.

