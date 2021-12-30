Oklahoma Sooners Win Alamo Bowl as Coach Stoops Returns

ESPN reports the Oklahoma Sooners and Bob Stoops are the victors once again.

The Sooners were dominant in the first half of this year's Alamo Bowl, propelling them to a 47-32 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

After the abrupt departure of head coach Lincoln Riley, who recently took a job with USC, the Sooners called on their legendary former coach, Bob Stoops.

Stoops was reportedly in the middle of a round of golf when he received the call.

I've been out of it, came back.

, Bob Stoops, interim head coach of Oklahoma Sooners, via ESPN.

It was fun.

More than anything, I appreciate the young people, the guys in the program, embraced me, were all-in, and worked hard.

, Bob Stoops, interim head coach of Oklahoma Sooners, via ESPN.

Known around campus as "Big Game Bob," the victory marked a career total of 191 wins for Stoops.

Stoops is now 10-9 coaching in NCAA bowl games.

The Sooners hope Stoop's short tenure can be a bridge into a new era as incoming head coach Brent Venables takes the reigns.

They're getting a guy with passion, a guy that loves the game.

, Bob Stoops, interim head coach of Oklahoma Sooners, via ESPN.

Once an assistant under Stoops, Venables takes the Sooners head coaching job after spending nine years with Clemson University.

