The 10 Best Video Games Arriving in 2022

The 10 Best Video Games , Arriving in 2022.

The 10 Best Video Games , Arriving in 2022.

The 10 Best Video Games , Arriving in 2022.

'The Guardian' compiled a list of some of the best gaming titles to expect in the new year.

, Here are the top 10.

'The Guardian' compiled a list of some of the best gaming titles to expect in the new year.

, Here are the top 10.

Elden Ring, Xbox One/Series S/Series X, PlayStation 4/5, PC.

Elden Ring, Xbox One/Series S/Series X, PlayStation 4/5, PC.

Stray, PlayStation 4/5, PC.

Ghostwire: Tokyo, PlayStation 5, PC.

God of War Ragnarök, PlayStation 4/5.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5.

Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch.

Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch.

Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation 4/5.

Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation 4/5.

Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation 4/5.

Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation 4/5.

Starfield, Xbox Series X/S, PC.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Nintendo Switch