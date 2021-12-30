The 10 Best Video Games , Arriving in 2022.
'The Guardian' compiled a list of some of the best gaming titles to expect in the new year.
, Here are the top 10.
Elden Ring, Xbox One/Series S/Series X, PlayStation 4/5, PC.
Stray, PlayStation 4/5, PC.
Ghostwire: Tokyo, PlayStation 5, PC.
God of War Ragnarök, PlayStation 4/5.
Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5.
Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch.
Horizon Forbidden West, PlayStation 4/5.
Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation 4/5.
Starfield, Xbox Series X/S, PC.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Nintendo Switch